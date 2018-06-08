Local psychiatrist offers insight into identifying, talking about suicide

Anthony Bourdain is the second celebrity this week following Kate Spade to be believed to have died by suicide.

These stories seem to mirror the most recent CDC report that shows the suicide rate has spiked in the United States.

Dr. Victoria Kelly, a psychiatrist at UTMC, said suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in the nation and it has no boundaries.

From celebrities to executives to schoolteachers, anyone can have a suicidal thought.

"A lot of times people may think 'I have everything, my life is great' and they feel selfish for having suicidal thoughts, but again it's due in large (part) to our bodies reacting to the stress around us," Dr. Kelly said.

There are not always warning signs, but if you do notice a change in a loved one's regular routine or just notice they are dealing with a lot of stress, that is when Dr. Kelly said it's time to have a chat.

"When you do check in, ask open ended questions. 'How are you doing? Are you OK? Is there anything I can do? Can we talk?' Just starting that discussion will open the door to learning if they are contemplating death, dying or suicide or feeling hopeless. They would talk to you about it," said Dr. Kelly.

A CDC report found rates of suicide in Ohio are up 31 to 37 percent in the last three decades.

In 2016, nearly 45,000 Americans age 10 or older died by suicide.

