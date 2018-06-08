TPD searches for person responsible for Long John Silver's robbery

(The crime was caught on camera at the store located on West Alexis Road.)

Hundreds of dollars were stolen from a Long John Silver's this week.

The crime was caught on camera at the store located on West Alexis Road.

The manager of the store said the person must have had a key and known the combination to the safe. More than $300 was taken.

Store management is working with Toledo Police to track down whoever is responsible.

