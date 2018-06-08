North Toledo neighborhood planting trees for new 'pocket park'

Plum trees will be among the varieties planted on Saturday for the new park (Source: WTOL)

The Vistula neighborhood in north Toledo will be getting a new “pocket park” in the coming days.

On Saturday, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. the public is invited to help the Toledo-Lucas County Sustainability Commission plant trees on land at North Huron Street and Chestnut St. for the community gathering space.

In addition, artists with the Arts Commission will also be on hand to collaborate with residents in creating a mural.

The trees will be plum and serviceberry.

Land for the park was donated by Salem Lutheran Church.

The park will include green infrastructure to reduce urban runoff that contributes to algal blooms in Lake Erie.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.