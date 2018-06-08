Toledo man indicted for selling heroin that resulted in fatal overdose

A Toledo man was indicted in federal court for selling heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose last year, said U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman and FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen D. Anthony.

Harold Sasse, 41, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death.

Sasse is accused of selling heroin on March 29, 2017, to two people, identified in court documents as E.M. and T.W. Sometime between that day and March 30, 2017, E.M. ingested the heroin and died, according to the indictment.

"Every death represents someone's son or daughter, friend or neighbor," Herdman said. "We will seek prison sentences for those who profit off this epidemic while working to prevent future tragedies and getting help for those who want treatment."

"Overdoses have killed far too many Americans," said FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Jeff Fortunato. "The FBI, in collaboration with the Toledo Police Department, is avidly committed to holding those like Harold Sasse accountable for selling the deadly drugs which are killing our fellow citizens."

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Toledo Police Department. It is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Ballard Tangeman.

