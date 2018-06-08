Pippa Middleton reveals she's pregnant - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Pippa Middleton reveals she's pregnant

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews (Source: Toronto Star) Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews (Source: Toronto Star)

LONDON (AP) - Pippa Middleton is following in her sister's footsteps - she's about to be a mother.

The younger sister of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, revealed in the publication Waitrose the "happy news" of her pregnancy and says she has passed her first trimester.

She is photographed working out and discusses how she has adapted her exercise routine to her condition. She promises to chronicle her pregnancy workouts for Waitrose Weekend, which is published by a British supermarket.

This will be the 34-year-old's first child. She married hedge fund manager James Matthews in 2017.

Her sister Kate had her third child - Prince Louis - earlier this spring.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sobering report teases out factors leading to suicides

    Sobering report teases out factors leading to suicides

    Thursday, June 7 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 17:41:22 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:53:58 GMT
    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016. (Source: CNN)New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016. (Source: CNN)

    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

    More >>

    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

    More >>

  • Flu season was one of the deadliest for US children

    Flu season was one of the deadliest for US children

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:21 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:21:51 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:53:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Goldman). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot in Atlanta. On Friday, June 8, 2018, health officials said the flu killed more children in the past year that during any other regular flu season i...(AP Photo/David Goldman). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot in Atlanta. On Friday, June 8, 2018, health officials said the flu killed more children in the past year that during any other regular flu season i...
    Flu killed more children in the past year that during any regular flu season in recent history, officials say.More >>
    Flu killed more children in the past year that during any regular flu season in recent history, officials say.More >>

  • Universities, research firm win $2.5B Los Alamos contract

    Universities, research firm win $2.5B Los Alamos contract

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:22:05 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:52:19 GMT
    The U.S. government has awarded a team of two universities and a research firm with offices around the world a $2.5 billion-a-year contract to manage Los Alamos National Laboratory.More >>
    The U.S. government has awarded a team of two universities and a research firm with offices around the world a $2.5 billion-a-year contract to manage Los Alamos National Laboratory.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly