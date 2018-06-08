Storms & High Humidity Return this Weekend!

The mild and dry weather comes to an end as time ticks toward the weekend. Scattered shower and thunderstorms begin as early as 2 PM in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan Friday afternoon.







If you have plans to head to the Mud Hens Game, the Tim McGraw & Faith Hill concert at the Huntington Center or to send off competitors in the Mills Trophy Race this evening, be prepared to run into a passing shower or thunderstorm.











Storm chances become more widespread into Saturday afternoon with a few soaking downpours. Depending on where you live, you could see anywhere from half an inch to 2 inches of rain as the weekend wraps up.











A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely into Sunday as well with highs in the upper 70s.





For personalized rain and storm notifications this weekend:





