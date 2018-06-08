SWAT situation ends peacefully in west Toledo

Toledo police, SWAT were on the scene of a situation that ended peacefully in west Toledo (Source: WTOL)

A SWAT situation ended peacefully in west Toledo Thursday night.

The incident happened on Travis Drive near Van Wormer Drive.

Toledo police, SWAT and a negotiator were on the scene after getting a call of a suicidal man inside of a home.

The SWAT team was communicating with the man throughout the incident.

Eventually, the man came out of the home and was cooperative with police.

Police say the man was allowed to stay in his home after finding no weapons and no evidence that the man wanted to harm himself after searching the home.

We're told the call came to police from an ex-girlfriend. The man was angry about the entire incident.

The road was blocked for more than two hours while police were negotiating with the man.

No charges were filed.

