Teen is helping kids affected by immigration raid

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in our area this week left families instantly and indefinitely torn apart.

What happens to the children who are left behind? One young lady is determined to do everything she can to help them.

Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, two federal search warrants were executed at Corso's Flower & Garden Center in Sandusky and Castalia. An investigation was opened after information and complaints were filed with Homeland Security and 114 workers were arrested.

Many of those arrested are likely to be deported, meaning those with families could be permanently separated.

Natalia Alonso is on her own organizing what she can to help.

"When I was younger, my father, he got deported before he became a citizen. You know, things like that, it was really sad. I remember waiting there every day thinking, 'When is my dad going to come? 'And I'd hate, I'd hate for there to be hundreds of kids doing the same thing," Alonso explained .“I know there's kids out there that want help but they don't know where to go. I just want them to know, there's people that are helping.”

So 15-year-old Natalia went home that night and took it upon herself to do something.

She has started a movement called Los Ninos de Corsos, asking for donations of time, money, and mostly goods. Baby items, personal hygiene products, and food that is easy to prepare top the list.

You can help by going to a Facebook page created by Natalia here.

"Now that it's summer, I don't have an excuse. As long as it takes to do this, I'll do it,” said Natalia.

A rising sophomore in high school, Natalia could be spending her time like most -- playing with her friends or taking selfies.

Instead, she is taking on a cause. She is urging those in her community, neighbors and friends of these families to join her in helping these children who are now left to fend for themselves left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Natalia’s mother, Monica Alonso, couldn’t be more proud. She is doing what she can to help her daughter’s cause, but recognizes that it is Natalia’s desire to help the children that drives all of those around her.

"She has a heart of gold, and we're extremely, me and her father and her friends, we just appreciate all the support she has received," Monica said. “We don’t want to get into the politics of right and wrong, but what we do know is right is to help children in need.”

Donations are also being accepted at 334 Justice St., Fremont, Ohio 43420.

