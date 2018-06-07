TFD to host bone marrow registry to help one of their own

(Daryl Murphy's daughter was the donor last year, but since the transplant he relapsed and is once again looking for his perfect bone marrow match.

A long time Toledo Firefighter has had a rough year and once again is looking for the kindness of another to save his life.

A year ago, a fundraiser was held to help cover the expense of a bone marrow transplant for Toledo Fire Lieutenant diagnosed with Acute Myloid Leukemia.

Daryl Murphy's daughter was the donor, but since the transplant he relapsed and is once again looking for his perfect bone marrow match.

"Daryl wants to get better and get back to work that's what he wants to do," said TFD Chief Brian Byrd.

It's believed this 29-year vet of the Department developed this cancer after years of breathing in smoke and carcinogens in fires he battled.

"Daryl is one of ours. Daryl spent the past 29 years of his life giving back to the citizens of Toledo and as a result of that,he is in the situation he is in," Chief Byrd explained.

So now Daryl's brothers and sisters on TFD are holding a bone marrow registry drive to see if you could be a match for Darryl but also for anyone else in the U.S. looking for a donor.

Everyone between the ages of 18 is being asked to do it for Daryl. They are encouraged to come out to Fire Station 6 on Oak and Fassett on June 16 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. It's a 10 minute process and all it takes is a cheek swab to see if you can possibly save a life.

