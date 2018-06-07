Happy's Pizza employees speak out about slaying of co-worker

An arrest was made in the shooting death of a beloved pizza delivery driver.

Marchello Jackson, 16, was taken into custody by Toledo police Wednesday night and is being charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Juvenile Justice Center.

It was a better day at Happy's Pizza for the workers who lost one of their friends Thursday. They said the community's support and the arrest in Sadari 'Dari' Knighten's murder is helping with the pain.

But it was hardly business as usual as messages of love and prayers rolled in. Workers are still shedding tears as they punch the clock. Framed pictures of Dari and even her tie is already being hung on the wall to remember the hardworking woman who was just trying to do her job when employees say she was killed in cold blood.

"It was hurtful to know that was her and she was so young and ambitious and it's just crazy that these young people are hurting each other," said Melvin Mitchell, a customer of Happy's Pizza.

On Thursday the owner said he expects to suspend deliveries after dark for this location sometime next week. He is also looking out for Dari's family's future. A fundraiser is being planned.

Dari's car still remains in the parking lot where she left it before her shift that fateful night. That is the same place where a vigil scheduled for Monday will be held.

The store is handing out flyers letting customers know they will be closing early Monday to remember their beloved coworker at 10 p.m.

Below is a statement from Happy's:

On behalf of the entire Happy’s Pizza family and Franchise Owner Wally Yasso, we want to extend our deepest sympathies and prayers for comfort and healing to Sadari Knighten’s family, friends and loved ones," said Sherrie Handrinos, Happy’s Pizza Corporate Spokesperson. “Sadari was not just a hard-working and valued employee of Happy’s Pizza, she was part of our family and this tragedy has left us all heartbroken”. Happy’s Pizza has been deeply affected by this loss and are working to assist the Knighten family during their time of need. Happy's Pizza will close early on Monday June 11, to hold a 10pm vigil for Sadari at the restaurant located at 513 Dorr Street. In addition, Happy’s Pizza will be holding a BBQ Fundraiser on Saturday June 16, from 1pm-4pm at the Dorr Street location to help support the needs of the Knighten family and Sadari’s two-year-old daughter.

