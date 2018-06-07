Happy's Pizza employees speak out about murder of co-worker

An arrest was made in the shooting death of a beloved Pizza Delivery driver.

Marchello Jackson, 16, was taken into custody by Toledo Police on Wednesday night is being charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Juvenile Justice Center.

And it was a better day at Happy's Pizza for the workers who lost one of their friends Thursday. They said the community's support and the arrest in in Sadari 'Dari' Knighten's murder is helping with the pain.

But it was hardly business as usual as messages of love and prayers rolled in. Workers are still shedding tears as they pinch the clock. framed pictures of Dari. Even her tie is already being hung on the wall to remember the hard worker who was just trying to do her job, when employees say she was killed in cold blood.

"It was hurtful hurtful to know that was her and she was so young and ambitious and it's just crazy that these young people are hurting each other," said Melvin Mitchell, a customer of Happy's Pizza.

On Thursday the owner said he expects to suspend deliveries after dark for this location sometime next week. He is also looking out for Dari's daughter's future. A fundraiser is being planned with all proceeds going to her toddler.

Dari's car still remains in the parking lot where she parked it before her shift that fateful night. That is the same place where a vigil scheduled for Monday will be held.

The store is handing out flyers letting customers know they will be closing early Monday to remember their beloved coworker at 10 p.m.

