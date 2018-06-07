Michigan police searching two suspects responsible for Sprint Store robbery

(Video of the scene show that the suspects drove away in this silver Acura)

(Michigan police say these are the two suspects responsible for the robbery)

Michigan State Police are asking for your help in searching for two suspects responsible for a robbery that happened back in April at a Sprint Store.

Police said the incident took place at the Sprint Store located in Frenchtown Township, Monroe County on north Telegraph Road on April 16, 2018 around 6:35 p.m.

Troopers said the two suspects showed knives to the store employees and used to the knives to cut the security tethers on the display phones in the store and stole several of them.

Recent video shows the suspects leaving the scene in a four-door silver Acura.

The suspects are described as black males in their early to mid-twenties and were both wearing grey hooded sweatshirts at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with any information about the suspects or the car used in the crime are encouraged to the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

