Lucas County Canine Care offers $20 adoption special to mark 20,000 followers

The Lucas County Canine Care & Control Facebook page recently reached the milestone of 20,000 followers and is celebrating with a dog adoption special.

Friday is the final day for the reduced adoption fee special of $20, plus a license ($25 for Lucas County dog owners). The fee includes everything a full-priced adoption would include: a behaviorally and medically evaluated dog that has had initial vaccines, heartworm testing, deworming, spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and license.

Currently, more than 60 dogs and puppies are searching for new homes at the Canine Care Center, with more dogs going up for adoption every day.

If you are looking to adopt, LCCC asks that you bring your family as well as any resident dog you may have to assure your future pet will be a good fit.

If you are not able to adopt right now but still want to help, Lucas County Canine Care & Control Center is looking for volunteers who are 18 years old and older. It also welcomes donated goods such as blankets, towels, and dog supplies.

To learn more about the Lucas County Canine Care & Control, view dogs available for adoption, and much more, please visit www.lucascountydogs.com.