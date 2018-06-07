Local groups collecting bottles of water for Flint residents at Fredrick Douglass Community Center

You still have a chance to help a local non-profit help out Flint residents.

For weeks, Royalty Unite has been collecting bottled water the the Fredrick Douglas Community Center on Indiana Avenue.

Royalty Unit has been working with Northwest Ohio Young Black Democrats and the Toledo NAACP to make this happen.

The group's organizer, Sheena Barnes, is a Flint native and wants to do her part to make sure people there have clean water to drink.

"With our water crisis here we should know it is really hard to do things without water and we want people to know that we care in Flint Michigan and if our government can't do it we can do it together," said Barnes.

Volunteers are delivering the collected water to a church in flint this Saturday. Last month they collected 2,000 bottles of water.

