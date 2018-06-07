Money Talks News: Should you start a franchise business

"I've got a lady at one of my gyms, she's lost 200 plus pounds, and to see someone genuinely not only change their life but save their life, is the reason I got into this business. It's more about people than it is profits. But the profits come if you take care of the people."

A few years ago Brian Kleinschmidt exercised his right to become his own boss by buying a franchise from Anytime Fitness. Today he owns four locations.

A franchise is essentially a ready-made business. They give you the product, sometimes the location, the advertising, the training. In short, they do the heavy lifting. All you need to do is bring some time and some money.

How do you find your dream franchise? A good place to start is with lists put out annually, like this one from Entrepreneur Magazine. They also provide the cost to get in.

Now franchisees do have to share their revenue with corporate headquarters. But still, you've got a proven product and the training. So if you feel like you're on a treadmill going nowhere, maybe you want to try a franchise yourself.

What's Brian's single best piece of advice before you go down this road?

"Before getting involved with any franchise, find something you are passionate about. Yes, you can make money doing anything you want. But if you're not passionate about it, it's not going to last," he said.

Is a franchise business something you can be passionate about? Learn more by going to the Money Talks News Website and doing a search for "Franchise."

