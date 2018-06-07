TPS students develop menu options for Pizza Cat

TPS Students who have decided to not take the summer off this year have developed six new menu options at a local pizza shop.

Students taking part in the TPS entrepreneur camp spent Tuesday at Pizza Cat on Monroe Street.

While there, they learned about running a business, developing new products and marketing those products in hopes of turning a profit. Then the students came up with six new pizza to see which one was the best seller.

The competition runs Thursday and the winning group will win a 50 dollar gift card for each member.

The event is now only a fun way to teach kids about how businesses work, but also teach those students that they themselves could have money making ideas, even at a young age.

"Yeah it's pretty helpful. Schools aren't really designed to teach about money. So, this is a head start for them on their peers, essentially. Because it's Summer time and they're thinking about starting a business instead of taking the Summer off," said Matt Wojtowisz, owner of Pizza Cat

The students didn't know this at the time, but the winner of this competition will have their pizza become a permanent fixture on the menu here at Pizza Cat.

Pizza Cat is open until midnight or possibly later if there is a high enough demand.

