TPS students develop menu options for Pizza Cat

Sunny skies return for much of the week ahead. Highs will be in the 70s every day with the exception of the lower 80s on Thursday.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed charges against a black driver stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol following questions about the role race played in the arrest.More >>
An Ohio solid waste district has launched a campaign to teach residents proper recycling techniques because of a growing amount of contaminated recyclables.More >>
A report says Ohio's medical marijuana program will bring in about $11 million in fees even before the system is up and running.More >>
More than a dozen people have been arrested and 35 live roosters found after police broke up a cock-fighting ring in western Michigan's Oceana County.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Many Americans don't perform CPR because they're afraid of hurting the person, or they don't know how. But it's something that anyone can learn how to do.More >>
It's been 10 years since St. Luke's doctors became the first in the are to use robotic surgery with the DaVinci system.More >>
Two local groups rallied in Downtown Toledo Thursday. responding to the raid earlier this week where 114 migrant workers were arrested by immigration agents at Corso's Flower & Garden Center.More >>
Students taking part in the TPS entrepreneur camp spent Tuesday at Pizza Cat on Monroe Street.More >>
Michigan State Police are asking for your help in searching for two suspects responsible for a robbery that happened back in April at a Sprint Store.More >>
