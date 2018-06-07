Migrant farm worker groups speak out agaisnt ICE raids

Two local groups rallied in Downtown Toledo Thursday.

They were responding to that raid earlier this week where 114 migr ant workers were arrested by immigration agents at Corso's Flower &Garden Center.

The Farm Labor Organizing Committee and the Advocates for Basic Legal Equality both work with migr ant agriculture workers. On Thursday those groups said Tuesday's raids were merely another chapter in a long story of migr ant worker repression

In the lobby of One Government Center, members of FLOC and ABLE denounced the large federal operation that led to the arrest of 114 immigr ant workers in Erie County.

These groups said the raid was a publicity stunt, to further an anti immigration agenda.

"A lot of the minimally informed people in this country get these sound-bytes, and they think they're all MS-13 and gang members and so on. So, I think we have to change that perception," said Baldemar Valasquez, President of FLOC.

"Every one of them has a particular set of facts. You can't do a broad brush that all of them are 'Undocumented,'" said Jesus Salas, Senior Attorney at ABLE.

In the crowd were many local officials who feel the raids put Ohio in a bad light on the international stage. The crime of identity theft doesn't match with the use of force in arresting those suspects.

"If we're going to go pick up everyone with a fake ID, you might want to go to every college bar in Columbus or Bowling Green. A fake ID is not a crime that you respond to with guards, guns, arms, and raids," said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

Tony Gallagher, a retired Toledo priest wanted to challenge the community in where their values truly lie in regards to helping those in need.

"I think the citizens of Northwest Ohio have to ask does this represent our authentic American values. And if we're a person of faith, does it represent the values of our faith," said Gallagher.

The representatives from ABLE said they are working to schedule a one on one meeting with as many of those workers arrested to ensure they are made aware of their rights moving forward in this process.

