Morenci police looking for person who pooped in parking lot

MORENCI, MI (WTOL) -

Morenci police are asking for the public's help in locating an individual who pooped in a parking lot. 

Police say the person pooped in a parking lot on the east end of the community on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. 

They were driving a forest green Ford Super Duty King Ranch at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. Don Thompson at 517-458-7104.

