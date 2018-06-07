Morenci police looking for person who pooped in parking lot

Morenci police are looking for an individual who pooped in a parking lot (Source: Morenci PD)

Morenci police are asking for the public's help in locating an individual who pooped in a parking lot.

Police say the person pooped in a parking lot on the east end of the community on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m.

They were driving a forest green Ford Super Duty King Ranch at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. Don Thompson at 517-458-7104.

