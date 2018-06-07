Father charged in death of infant faces judge in Defiance Co.

A Defiance County father will face a judge on Thursday in the death of his infant daughter.

Jared Stark, his wife Sarah Stark and his parents were charged with gross abuse of a corpse after an investigation found that a newborn had died ten hours after being born in their Hicksville home in 2016.

The baby's body was found this past March.

Police say Sarah Stark gave birth to the baby in their home, and no one obtained medical attention for the baby, who died ten hours later.

Police say the parents and grandparents kept the baby's body in the home.

There is also a two-year-old child involved in this case, who prosecutors say was in danger by being exposed to the corpse.

Jared Stark is charged with manslaughter, endangering children and gross abuse of a corpse.

Both Starks and the grandparents have plead not guilty to the charges.

