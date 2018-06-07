Dundee police warn residents of hotel scam

Dundee police are warning everyone staying at a hotel in the area to be wary of a scam going around to steal your personal information.

Police say on victim was scammed out of his credit card information when someone claiming to be from the hotel called his room and asked to verify his credit card.

The man gave the caller his information, and later noticed several unauthorized charges on his card from out of state.

A call to the front desk confirmed that whoever called his room was not a hotel employee.

Police say you should only give personal information out at the front desk.

