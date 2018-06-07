Man sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide

Jared J. Davis charged with defrauding investors out of $10 million (Source: RNN)

A Fostoria man will spend 4 1/2 years behind bars after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in Seneca County Common Pleas Court.

Lee McCumber also plead guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

McCumber was charged for the death of 72-year-old Jimmie Yoder of Seneca County following a crash on State Route 12 in Jackson Township in October 2017.

The crash was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

"Mr Yoder died because of the bad decisions made by Mr. McCumber to consume excessive amounts of alcohol and then operate a motor vehicle. The consequences of those bad decisions have severely impacted the lives of Mr. Yoder's family and friends. I hope that the sentencing of Mr. McCumber to prison allows some closure on these tragic events," said Seneca County prosecuting attorney Derek DeVine.

McCumber was also sentenced to further imposed fines and will have his driver's license suspended for 10 years.

