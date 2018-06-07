Pregnant woman suffers serious injuries, loses unborn child after 3-vehicle crash on I-75

Police are investigating a 3-vehicle crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn baby on Wednesday in Wood County.

The crash happened on northbound I-75 near mile post 170, south of Cygnet Road in Bloom Township around 3 p.m.

Police say 22-year-old Eric Ramirez of Findlay was driving a Chevy Aveo when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the left side of the road.

Ramirez overcorrected to get back on the road and drove into the path of a Toyota Prius driven by 54-year-old Maria Simon of Bowling Green.

The Prius hit the Aveo as well as a semi, driven by 61-year-old E. Lawrence Reevers of Birmingham, Alabama, before rolling over and coming to rest on its top.

Lori Cox was a passenger in Ramirez's car. Police say she was trapped and had to be extracted from the vehicle before being taken by air ambulance to St. Vincent's Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police say she was pregnant at the time of the crash, and the baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say Ramirez suffered minor injuries and was taken to Wood County Hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Maria Simon had two passengers in her car at the time of the crash, 54-year-old Marc Simon of Bowling Green and 78-year-old Mary Roemer of South Bend, Indiana.

Police say Roemer suffered serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to St. Vincent's. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

Marc and Maria Simon suffered minor injuries and were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital. Both were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Reevers was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

