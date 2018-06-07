American Red Cross encourages everyone to learn CPR during National CPR & AED Awareness Week

It's National CPR and AED Awareness Week, and the American Heart Association wants to encourage everyone to know the steps it takes to perform CPR.

FIND CPR CLASSES NEAR YOU

70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes. This means it could be a husband, child, or loved one.



46% of people who experience and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest receive the immediate help that they need before professionals arrive.

Many Americans don't perform CPR because they're afraid of hurting the person, or they don't know how.

"350,000 people collapse in cardiac arrest a year in the United States, and over half of those don't receive this initial care that needs to be done. If that were to take place then we would see higher survival rates, and right now only 10% of those people that collapse do survive," said Jim Cress with UTMC.

The American Heart Association recommends hands- only CPR. Hands- only CPR has two simple steps:

Step 1: Call 911

Step 2: Push hard and fast in the center of the person's chest until help arrives.

This is something anyone can do: you don't have to be a medical professional.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.