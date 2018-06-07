Man shot in leg during domestic dispute

A domestic dispute ended with one man being shot in north Toledo Wednesday night.

The incident happened on 300 block of Amber Court around 11 p.m.

Police say a man and a woman were arguing in their home when the woman called one of her female friends to come and get her from the home.

The friend arrived with her boyfriend, who ended up pulling out a gun and shooting the man in front of his house, according to police.

Police say the man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

Police say the female friend and the shooter then drove off with the woman's 3-year-old child.

They were quickly caught by police a short distance away on Cherry Street and were arrested.

Police say the child was safely returned to her mother.

