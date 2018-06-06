Jet Express to open service stops to Cedar Point this year

Two of Lake Erie biggest draws are teaming up to make your visit even better.

Starting this weekend, you can connect from Cedar Point to all that Lake Erie has to offer.

In it's third year now, Jet Express will soon be opening their service stops to Cedar Point on top of all of their other usual docking locations as well.

Full service to Sandusky had reopened years ago, but service to Cedar Point directly had been missing for decades.

Stops this year at the amusement park begin on Sunday, June 10th.

The strategy is if visitors to Cedar Point are staying at the park, they can lengthen their stay and use the Jet Express to connect with the rest of the Lake Erie Islands and Port Clinton.

Round trip tickets from Cedar Point to Put-in-Bay are $40 round trip, $15 for youth and $6 for children

The Jet Express will continue to make stops at Cedar point on Sundays through Fridays until August 24th.

