2 victims flown to hospital after crash on I-75 near Bowling Green, 3 others hurt

(Photo was sent from a viewer as traffic was held at a stop)

A three-vehicle crash that included a semitrailer shut down I-75 northbound near mile post 171 around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

One car was trapped under the semi.

At least two air ambulances were called to the scene to transport two victims to hospitals in Toledo.

The other three victims were taken to a local hospital by ground ambulances.

The conditions of the victims have not been confirmed.

Cleanup crews were called to clear the scene. Traffic was still heavy as of 5 p.m., as only one lane of traffic was moving on the shoulder of the road.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.