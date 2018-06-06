More than 1,000 sites throughout Ohio aim to feed children this - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

More than 1,000 sites throughout Ohio aim to feed children this summer

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
The Ohio Department of Education said more than 1,000 sites around the state are participating in a summer program that helps feed children when they aren't getting meals at school.

Sponsoring organizations in the federally funded Summer Food Service Program are reimbursed.

The deadline for more sites to apply is next Friday.

The department said about 1,500  feeding sites helped provide over 4,000,000 meals for children through the summer program last year.

