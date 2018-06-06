Bishop's St. Anthony proposal declined by mayor, Kaptur, Land Bank

Sunny skies return for much of the week ahead. Highs will be in the 70s every day with the exception of the lower 80s on Thursday.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed charges against a black driver stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol following questions about the role race played in the arrest.More >>
An Ohio solid waste district has launched a campaign to teach residents proper recycling techniques because of a growing amount of contaminated recyclables.More >>
A report says Ohio's medical marijuana program will bring in about $11 million in fees even before the system is up and running.More >>
More than a dozen people have been arrested and 35 live roosters found after police broke up a cock-fighting ring in western Michigan's Oceana County.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The conditions of the victims have not been confirmed.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
The department said about 1,500 feeding sites helped provide over 4,000,000 meals for children through the summer program last year.More >>
The Lucas County Land Bank has declined the Toledo Diocese's proposal on the future of the St. Anthony church building, saying it didn't give them enough time, and they want to use the money they set aside for demolition to support maintenance and a preservation strategy. According to a letter addressed to Bishop Daniel Thomas on Wednesday, David Mann, president of the land bank, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur chose to have the land bank respond to the proposal b...More >>
The city of Toledo announced that city pools will be opening earlier this year than they were last year, with some opening as early as June 9!More >>