Bishop's St. Anthony proposal declined by mayor, Kaptur, Land Bank

The Lucas County Land Bank has declined the Toledo Diocese's proposal on the future of the St. Anthony church building, saying it didn't give them enough time, and they want to use the money set aside for the 1891 building's demolition to support maintenance and a preservation strategy.

The proposal from the diocese was termed to be an offer "that no reasonable party could accept," according to a letter from the land bank.

According to the letter addressed to Bishop Daniel Thomas on Wednesday, David Mann, president of the land bank, said Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur chose to have the land bank respond to the proposal because it is "uniquely suited to own and support the redevelopment of vacant properties."

Mann said that they will not accept the plan because they found the terms unreasonable. Representatives from the Diocese of Toledo gave their proposal on Tuesday for saving St. Anthony Catholic Church from demolition — along with a 48 hour window for officials to consider it.

The bishop had proposed reconsidering the demolition of the building and donating the property and building after a series of conditions were met.

In the letter, Mann noted that the bishop requested "that the City of Toledo pay $285,000 to the Napoleon-based demolition company for the loss of work associated with your decision to terminate the demolition contract. In addition, you requested that Congresswoman Kaptur personally pay $70,000 to the demolition company based on her statement she would pay to remove the fencing and equipment and move it back to western Ohio."

"Finally, if the taxpayers of the City of Toledo and Congresswoman Kaptur paid $355,000, you would donate the deteriorating building to a public entity but without any funds to support its ongoing maintenance," Mann wrote.

He outlined what he believes to be "the only viable offer to achieve our mutual goals" for St. Anthony. They are looking for:

15 business days, not 48 hours, to inspect the condition of the 20,000 square-foot building inside and out. "If the building has deteriorated to the point where demolition is the only economically feasible option, the Land Bank will not stand in the way of that work."

If the building is structurally viable, Mann asks that the diocese donate the property to the land bank along with a portion of the funds that the diocese would have used to demolish the building -- "likely no less than $300,000" -- to support a maintenance and preservation strategy.

"As you have acknowledged, preserving the vacant church building has cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years and funds to continue those 'mothballing' investments must be made available for any property donation to be acceptable to the Land Bank," Mann wrote.

Mann further notes that if demolition is to be halted, "the taxpayers of Toledo and others cannot bear the burden of that change."

