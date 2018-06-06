Bishop responds to St. Anthony plan rejection; offers building, land as 'outright gift' to Land Bank

Letters traded between the Lucas County Land Bank and the bishop of the Diocese of Toledo on Wednesday saw an offer to preserve St. Anthony Catholic Church first spurned by the land bank and then revised by the bishop.

In a counteroffer after the land bank's rejection of the first plan, Bishop Daniel Thomas now is "offering the building and the land on which it sits as an outright gift to the Lucas County Land Bank," his letter said. The diocese's offer is on the table until 5 p.m. Thursday.

The church originally was slated for demolition starting as early as Monday, but the city issued a stop-work order on Sunday night, citing several construction-related issues that needed to be resolved.

Earlier Wednesday, the land bank declined the Toledo Diocese's proposal on the future 1891 building, saying it didn't give them enough evaluation time, and they want to use the money set aside for the building's demolition to support maintenance and a preservation strategy.

The proposal from the diocese was termed to be an offer "that no reasonable party could accept," according to a letter from the land bank.

According to the letter to Bishop Thomas earlier Wednesday, land bank President David Mann said Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur chose to have the land bank respond to the proposal because it is "uniquely suited to own and support the redevelopment of vacant properties."

Mann said that they will not accept the plan because they found the terms unreasonable. Representatives from the Diocese of Toledo gave their proposal on Tuesday for saving St. Anthony Catholic Church from demolition — along with a 48-hour window for officials to consider it.

The bishop had proposed reconsidering the demolition of the building and donating the property and building after a series of conditions were met.

In the letter, Mann noted that the bishop requested "that the City of Toledo pay $285,000 to the Napoleon-based demolition company for the loss of work associated with your decision to terminate the demolition contract. In addition, you requested that Congresswoman Kaptur personally pay $70,000 to the demolition company based on her statement she would pay to remove the fencing and equipment and move it back to western Ohio."

"Finally, if the taxpayers of the City of Toledo and Congresswoman Kaptur paid $355,000, you would donate the deteriorating building to a public entity but without any funds to support its ongoing maintenance," Mann wrote.

He outlined what he believes to be "the only viable offer to achieve our mutual goals" for St. Anthony. They are looking for:

15 business days, not 48 hours, to inspect the condition of the 20,000 square-foot building inside and out. "If the building has deteriorated to the point where demolition is the only economically feasible option, the Land Bank will not stand in the way of that work."

If the building is structurally viable, Mann asks that the diocese donate the property to the land bank along with a portion of the funds that the diocese would have used to demolish the building -- "likely no less than $300,000" -- to support a maintenance and preservation strategy.

"As you have acknowledged, preserving the vacant church building has cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years and funds to continue those 'mothballing' investments must be made available for any property donation to be acceptable to the Land Bank," Mann wrote.

Mann further notes that if demolition is to be halted, "the taxpayers of Toledo and others cannot bear the burden of that change."

Bishop Thomas, in a letter responding to Mann's rejection, set out to correct what he described as "factual errors" in Mann's missive. "First, I did not request the City of Toledo to pay $285,000 to the demolition company but rather invited 'Mayor Kapszukiewicz to at least assist the diocese in the costs associated with breaking the signed contract and to fulfill the commitment to the demolition firm.' This would serve as a just support to those laborers who, for months, were relying on this scheduled work."

The bishop also said he did not request that Kaptur pay for the mobilization costs. Rather, he said he expressed "gratitude and accepted her generous offer to personally cover those expenses, an offer that was made publicly on Saturday at the press conference."

"I continue to be grateful to Ms. Kaptur for her willingness to fulfill that offer," the bishop wrote.

Addressing Mann, Bishop Thomas said, "you have noted in your letter that the taxpayers of Toledo and others cannot bear the burden of stopping the demolition. Likewise, the faithful of the Diocese cannot be expected to continue to bear the burden of supporting a delay in action."

