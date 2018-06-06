$591M went to ECOT over local school districts -- of that nearly $9.6M came from TPS

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT) scandal has grown thanks to new data which shows that $591 million of taxpayer money went to ECOT over local school districts.

Innovation Ohio (IO) released new data on Wednesday that showed how much money each Ohio school district lost to the online charter school since 2012.

“We are trying to figure out the scope and scale of this thing,” said Stephen Dyer, IO’s Education Policy Fellow, “and today we are releasing how much has been lost to ECOT in the past six years.”

The growing scandal has impacted taxpayers in every corner of the state. The data shows that all but six of Ohio’s 613 school districts lost funding to ECOT.

According to IO, the six-year total that it cost Toledo Public Schools was $9,590,036. That was the sixth-highest amount reported throughout the state. Washington Local was the next highest at $1,913,354. Sandusky City Schools in Erie County had $1,484,602 diverted to ECOT over the six years, while Tiffin City Schools in Seneca County had $1,132,869. Rounding out regional schools that saw a million dollars or more diverted was Norwalk City Schools with $1,006,214.

Other school district amounts over the six-year period were:

Sylvania: $997,886

Findlay: $976,085

Willard: $897,816

Fostoria: $859,679

Fremont: $745,113

New London: $742,318

Van Wert: $699,957

Vermilion: $589,804

North Baltimore: $525,647

Springfield: $520,891

Bowling Green: $505,854

Oregon: $454,794

Bellevue: $422,744

Lake Local: $417,158

Port Clinton: $400,888

Western Reserve: $370,290

Lakota: $358,823

Clyde/Green Springs: $337,958

Perkins: $328,603

Edison: $327,321

Rossford: $283,258

Wauseon: $279,544

Huron: $275,401

Swanton: $271,360

Pike-Delta-York: $270,070

Elmwood: $245,489

Anthony Wayne: $233,152

South Central Local: $233,004

Cory-Rawson: $232,358

Maumee: $227,878

Benton Carroll Salem: $222,060

Gibsonburg: $191,163

Eastwood: $189,986

Woodmore: $187,502

Perrysburg: $160,630

Evergreen: $158,868

Margaretta: $158,508

Hopewell-Loudon: $148,030

Otsego: $110,001

Seneca East: $106,267

Danbury: $101,712

Monroeville: $99,333

Northwood: $88,638

Old Fort: $78,394

Archbold: $67,166

Pettisville: $65,961

Liberty Benton: $61,138

Bettsville: $60,875

Crestview: $44,035

Arcadia: $33,526

Van Buren: $26,837

Fayette: $24,031

Liberty Center: $21,958

Ottawa Hills: $17,024

Vanlue: $13,518

New Riegel: $3,784

In a press conference, Dyer announced the launch of the website innovationohio.org/ecot, which aims to tell the full story of the scandal.

On the website, viewers can see the taxpayer dollars their individual district lost to ECOT over the years.

Dyer was joined by local schools officials from across the state who spoke out about how ECOT has impacted their districts.

“Maple Heights has been able to stay away from asking for new tax dollars since 2003, but are rapidly approaching the time when we will have to go back to the tax payers,” said Robert Applebaum, treasurer of Maple Heights City Schools. “With an additional $3 million paid as restitution that ECOT owes us, we would be in a position not to go back to the tax payers for several more years.”

The press conference also looked at the impact it had on the children in these schools and at ECOT’s own students.

“When the smoke cleared we were advised of half a dozen students that had still not come to us to register or registered in another school,” said George Wood, superintendent of Federal Hocking Local Schools. “In each case, after reaching out to the family, we found that these students had not been logged on to ECOT in recent memory and were vastly credit deficient. None of them returned to school.”

“Schools need to be for kids, not for profit,” said Richard Murray, executive director of Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools.

