City wins lawsuit over county, will not pay for CCNO prisoners

A lawsuit between the city and the county that cost hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars has come to a close.

The Ohio Supreme Court denied the appeal Wednesday to hear the City of Toledo v. CCNO and the Lucas County Commissioners on paying for prisoners.

Since the appeal was denied, the decision reverts back to the appellate court ruling in December 2017.

That ruling says the city wins and will not pay CCNO for prisoners.

Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz says he is pleased the court declined to hear the appeal, which allows the lower court ruling in the city's favor to stand.

He says the city and county need to work together cooperatively in the future rather than engage in court battles.

"It is in the best interest of the city and the county to have a good working relationship. We have many common goals, including the development of a materials recycling facility, that we want to advance. I am glad this case is finally over, and I look forward to continuing to work with our county on our shared goals and objectives," Mayor Kapszukiewicz said.

