Jeep crashes into BG hair salon

A local salon is closed, and will be for a few days, after a Jeep crashed into the front of its building.

According to a post from Shirley Sei Bella, the Shirley Sei Bella salon at 980 W. Poe Road withstood the damage Tuesday, but no one was injured. Salon guests will be called for rescheduling.

Salon personnel thanked people for their patience while they repair and regroup.