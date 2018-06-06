Semitrailer hitting pole knocked out power for more than 400 in Wood Co.

More than 400 people were without power Wednesday morning after a semitrailer backed into a pole

The incident happened on Tracy Road near State Route 795.

Police kept the road closed while crews worked to repair wires and poles. As of early afternoon, no outage was indicated to still be affecting the are.

A total of 427 customers were affected by the power outage in the area.

