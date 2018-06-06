ODOT: Here's what not to do when navigating traffic (WATCH)

(WTOL) - A driver caught on ODOT's traffic cameras is showing us the wrong way to navigate traffic.

The video was captured near Columbus, where this driver is backing it way up.

The driver of the white SUV backed up off the highway, onto a ramp, through two traffic lights and into a nearby parking lot.

ODOT believes the driver did this because the car's transmission went out.

ODOT advises drivers that if your vehicle stops running to pull over and call for help.

