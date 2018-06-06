Crews investigating gas leak in Fulton Co. - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews investigating gas leak in Fulton Co.

SWANTON, OH (WTOL) -

Crews say they are investigating a possible gas leak in Fulton County Wednesday morning.

Police say the leak is happening at a post office in Swanton. 

The building has been evacuated as firefighters investigate the odor.

