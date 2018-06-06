1 killed in loading dock accident in Findlay

Findlay police say one person was killed after an accident at a business on Tuesday.

The accident happened at Valfilm located on 3441 North Main St. around 3 p.m.

Police say 41-year-old Andrew Hohman of Findlay was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semitrailer that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say the Hohman was pushed up against the dock by the truck. Police say the driver of the truck, 47-year-old William Saunders of Risingsun, did not see Hohman.

Hohman was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.

