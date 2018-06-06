1 killed in deadly loading dock accident in Findlay

Findlay police say one person was killed after an accident at a business on Tuesday.

The accident happened at Valfilm located on 3441 North Main Street around 3 p.m.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say the man was pushed up against the dock by the truck. Police say the driver of the semi truck did not see the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to police.

The man's name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The incident is under investigation.

