TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Toledo police are investigating the city's 19th homicide of the year after a woman died after being shot in central Toledo.

Police say the shooting occurred on the 800 block of Hoag Tuesday night around 11 p.m.

Police found 28-year-old Sadari Knighten suffering from at least one gunshot wound when they arrived to the scene.

Knighten was taken to Toledo Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.