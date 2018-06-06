Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Sunny skies return for much of the week ahead. Highs will be in the 70s every day with the exception of the lower 80s on Thursday.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed charges against a black driver stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol following questions about the role race played in the arrest.More >>
An Ohio solid waste district has launched a campaign to teach residents proper recycling techniques because of a growing amount of contaminated recyclables.More >>
A report says Ohio's medical marijuana program will bring in about $11 million in fees even before the system is up and running.More >>
More than a dozen people have been arrested and 35 live roosters found after police broke up a cock-fighting ring in western Michigan's Oceana County.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Ohio Democratic Party chairman David Pepper has been unanimously re-elected as head of the state party for the next four years.More >>
A lawsuit between the city and the county that cost hundreds of thousands of tax payer dollars.has come to a close.More >>
The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT) scandal has grown thanks to new data which shows that $591 million of taxpayer money went to ECOT over local school districts.More >>
The incident happened on Tracy Road near 795. Police say the road is closed while crews work to repair wires and poles.More >>
Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.More >>
