Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Toledo police are investigating the city's 19th homicide of the year after a pizza delivery driver died after being shot in central Toledo.

Police say the shooting occurred on the 800 block of Hoag Street Tuesday night around 11 p.m.

Police found 28-year-old Sadari Knighten suffering from at least one gunshot wound when they arrived to the scene.

Knighten was taken to Toledo Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Knighten was an employee of Happy's Pizza on Dorr Street. Owner Wally Yasso said losing Knighten was like losing a member of the family, and all the employees are traumatized.

Yasso said Knighten was shot on her last delivery of the night, and that she was nervous about going on deliveries by herself.

Knighten herself echoes these sentiments in a post she made on Facebook on the day she was killed:

Yasso said he has considered stopping deliveries after dark, as Happy's drivers have seen 20 robberies in the last year.

Yasso said Knighten is a single mother of a two-year-old and that she was the hardest worker he had, holding several jobs to make ends meet for her family. He said Knighten was always positive and happy.

He said the store will be closing early on Monday for a candlelight vigil in Knighten's honor.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

