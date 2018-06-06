Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Toledo police are investigating the city's most recent homicide.

An apparent robbery gone bad on the 800 block of Hoag Street at around 11 p.m. Tuesday night took the life of a mother working to support her daughter.

Sadari 'Dari' Knighten was an employee of Happy's Pizza on Dorr Street. Owner Wally Yasso said losing Knighten was like losing a member of the family, and all of the employees are traumatized.

Toledo Police Lt. Dan Gerken said that Knighten did have a passenger in her car at the time and that person was questioned.

However, at this point they have no suspects or leads on who shot this mother, who was pronounced dead at Toledo Hospital.

The Lucas County Coroner says she died form a single gunshot wound to her upper chest.

Knighten was shot and killed on her last delivery of the night and some close to her believe that she felt something bad was about to happen.

The 28-year-old made a now-chilling post on her Facebook just hours before her murder, asking for someone to go with her on her deliveries.

Knighten herself echoes these sentiments in a post she made on Facebook on Tuesday:

Friends said that Knighten worked several jobs to provide for her daughter, and despite the odds stacked against her, she was always positive and happy.

Her boss described her as his hardest worker.

Yasso also said that next Monday, Happy's Pizza will be closed early, so all can attend a vigil there for Knighten.

He said that he is considering putting a stop to all deliveries after dark for that location, saying it's just not worth it.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

