Police investigating 2-vehicle injury crash in Seneca Co.

Two people were sent to the hospital after a 2-vehicle injury crash in Seneca County on Tuesday.

The crash happened on Township Road 73, north of Township Road 130, in Clinton Township around 11 p.m.

Police say 16-year-old Abby Chapman of Tiffin was headed southbound on TR 73 in a Chevy Cobalt when she lost control going around a curve, went left of center and hit a Jeep Liberty driven by 29-year-old Derek Schleter, also of Tiffin.

Police say both vehicles ended up in a ditch.

Police say both drivers were taken to Tiffin Mercy Hospital by Seneca County EMS. Police say Chapman was later flown to Toledo St. Vincent's with serious injuries.

Schleter was treated and released from Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

Both drivers had their seatbelts on at the time of the crash.

Police say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be involved.

