Police chase ends in deadly crash

The driver crashed through this pole during the police pursuit, causing the area to be closed for repairs (Source: WTOL)

One person is dead after a police chase ended in a crash early Wednesday morning.

The chase ended on Bennett near Crawford in west Toledo around 1 a.m.

Police say they were trying to pull over the car, and that's when the chase began.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver, 28-year-old Leslye Townsend, lost control going over a set of railroad tracks, crashed into a pole and rolled several times.

Police Townsend was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say 23-year-old Aaron Wells Jr. was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Bennett and Laskey will be shut down for repairs to power lines and the pole as about 100 to 500 customers are without power this morning.

Police say the area will be closed for about 8 hours.

