Waterville Bridge closure delayed

The closure of the Waterville Bridge has been pushed back another week.

The bridge was set to close on June 11 for the summer, but now won't be closing until June 18.

The historic bridge will be closed for 45 days to put in a roundabout on the Wood County side at Route 65.

UPDATE: The closure of the Waterville bridge, SR 64/65 intersection and Mechanic St/River Rd intersection is delayed one week to June 18.





"It'll just take a little adjustment, and the 45 days will go by quick," said Waterville resident Zaunda Peacock. "It's going to be an inconvenience for several Waterville residents, but when it's done, it'll be great."



Construction began on the area surrounding the Waterville Bridge in March.

ODOT wanted to wait until school was closed for the summer to close the bridge so school buses wouldn't have to take extra time detouring.



Many who live in the area are looking forward to the end product.



Monika Hahn grew up in Waterville. She moved away for a bit, but when the time came to start a family, for her this was the place to be.

"I think it's definitely going to be worth it in the long run," Hahn said.



Next summer, the bridge will close again, and a wider bridge, built to better accommodate the growing population, will be constructed next to the one that now stands.



"It was a little sad, because I grew up here, I grew up riding across that bridge almost every day, and you know, always looking out on it, always wanting to paint a picture of it. It's beautiful, it's part of Waterville. I think the new bridge will be better for traffic, but it's always sad to see something iconic go," Hahn said.



The official detour is Route 295 through Grand Rapids, but that is pretty far out of the way for most residents, and heavier congestion on alternate routes is a concern.

Another detour option on the Wood County side is Ohio 582 to 25, Dixie Highway, through Perrysburg.



ODOT is also promising that there will be no impact to traffic during the annual festivals.

