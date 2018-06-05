Waterville Bridge closing for summer

The Waterville Bridge is closing next week for the summer, and drivers need to be prepared to spend a little extra time in their cars to get around construction.

The historic bridge will close June 11 for 45 days to put in a roundabout on the Wood County side at Route 65.



"It'll just take a little adjustment, and the 45 days will go by quick," said Waterville resident Zaunda Peacock. "It's going to be an inconvenience for several Waterville residents, but when it's done, it'll be great."



Construction began on the area surrounding the Waterville Bridge in March.

ODOT wanted to wait until school was closed for the summer to close the bridge so school buses wouldn't have to take extra time detouring.



Many who live in the area are looking forward to the end product.



Monika Hahn grew up in Waterville. She moved away for a bit, but when the time came to start a family, for her this was the place to be.

"I think it's definitely going to be worth it in the long run," Hahn said.



Next summer, the bridge will close again, and a wider bridge, built to better accommodate the growing population, will be constructed next to the one that now stands.



"It was a little sad, because I grew up here, I grew up riding across that bridge almost every day, and you know, always looking out on it, always wanting to paint a picture of it. It's beautiful, it's part of Waterville. I think the new bridge will be better for traffic, but it's always sad to see something iconic go," Hahn said.



The official detour is Route 295 through Grand Rapids, but that is pretty far out of the way for most residents, and heavier congestion on alternate routes is a concern.

Another detour option on the Wood County side is Ohio 582 to 25, Dixie Highway, through Perrysburg.



ODOT is also promising that there will be no impact to traffic during the annual festivals.

