Bowling Green to be home of medical marijuana dispensary - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bowling Green to be home of medical marijuana dispensary

Bowling Green will receive a medical marijuana dispensary in what used to be the Glass City Credit Union. (Source: WTOL) Bowling Green will receive a medical marijuana dispensary in what used to be the Glass City Credit Union. (Source: WTOL)

  • Arctic Blast 2015More>>

  • Bowling Green to be home of medical marijuana dispensary

    Bowling Green to be home of medical marijuana dispensary

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-06-06 00:20:17 GMT
    Bowling Green will receive a medical marijuana dispensary in what used to be the Glass City Credit Union. (Source: WTOL)Bowling Green will receive a medical marijuana dispensary in what used to be the Glass City Credit Union. (Source: WTOL)
    Bowling Green will receive a medical marijuana dispensary in what used to be the Glass City Credit Union. (Source: WTOL)Bowling Green will receive a medical marijuana dispensary in what used to be the Glass City Credit Union. (Source: WTOL)

    Despite the delay to the start of medical marijuana in Ohio, Wood County will still have a dispensary. One site in Bowling Green will soon be home to a medical marijuana dispensary.  

    More >>

    Despite the delay to the start of medical marijuana in Ohio, Wood County will still have a dispensary. One site in Bowling Green will soon be home to a medical marijuana dispensary.  

    More >>

  • Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

    Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

    Monday, February 16 2015 7:14 PM EST2015-02-17 00:14:49 GMT
    Monday, February 16 2015 7:14 PM EST2015-02-17 00:14:51 GMT
    With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.More >>
    With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.More >>

  • Tips to keep your house warm this winter

    Tips to keep your house warm this winter

    Monday, January 5 2015 4:17 PM EST2015-01-05 21:17:02 GMT
    Thursday, January 8 2015 10:21 PM EST2015-01-09 03:21:36 GMT
    We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:More >>
    We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:More >>
    •   
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

Despite the delay to the start of medical marijuana in Ohio, Wood County will still have a dispensary.

One site in Bowling Green will soon be home to a medical marijuana dispensary. 

What use to be the Glass City Credit Union will now be a dispensary operating under the name "Glass City Alternatives".

They have six months to demonstrate compliance in order to get an official certificate of operation.

The law requires marijuana businesses to be 500 feet from any church, school, library or playground.

The Wood county dispensary is less than a mile from BGSU.

This makes it accessible for students who may pursue a medical marijuana  card.

"Its is one of those things that if it wasn't in wood county I'd have to drive far away, and as a college student that isn't always an option so having one closer would make it more accessible to me," said Wood County resident, Jacob Fausnaugh.

Medical marijuana patients are required to register with the state board of pharmacy for their cards to be legally recognized. 

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved


 

Powered by Frankly