Several places offer prevention resources for those contemplating suicide in NW Ohio

There are several places you can turn to if you or someone you love is contemplating suicide.

Lucas County Suicide Prevention Coalition advises someone who is suicidal go to the nearest ER, call 911, or call the National Suicide Hotline: 800-273-TALK (8255) or visit their website here.

Residents in Northwest Ohio have access to local resources such as the Rescue Mental Health & Addiction Services which can offer potentially life-saving help for someone considering suicide. They're open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 419-255-9585 or visit their website here.

National Alliance for Mental Illness of Greater Toledo (NAMI) provides help and services for those who may be contemplating suicide and their loved ones. They can be contacted at 419-243-1119 or go here for their website.

The Link provides 24 hour mental health crisis services to the people of Wood County. You can reach them at (419) 352-1545 or here

