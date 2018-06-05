Brand new car added to prizes in WTOL's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

There’s no doubt what the biggest prize is for our St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. The beautiful home valued at more than $300,000 is almost completed in Waterville.

But now, there's also a brand new car! It's all shiny and new and waiting for a new owner and driveway.

Now part of our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, is a 2018 Ford Fiesta donated by our friends at Mathews Ford in Oregon. It is a four door with power windows and locks, automatic transmission, in a bright blue color.

“You know, a lot of people, they're getting tired of the muted kind of colors that come out, so they really like those primaries. Especially when you start talking about younger people and this is kind of one of those cars that does appeal to the younger people as well,” said Reese Dailey, the sales manager for Mathews Ford.

It's not a base model that the dealership didn't want any more. It's a Fiesta SE, valued at almost $18,000. And it has heated seats, which is of course perfect for Northwest Ohio winters. It also has a backup camera and it could save you money.

“They've got front knee airbags, side impact airbags, front impact airbags. So the car has really great safety features as well,”Dailey said.

As far as gas mileage, it gets 37 miles per gallon on the highway, 31 combined.

“You'll save a lot of money driving a lot of miles in the summer,” Dailey added.

Mathews Ford had started a program called "Doing Good in Our Neighborhood." This is one of their biggest outreaches yet.

“It's all about the kids. I'm a parent, lots of people are parents and if you've never had a child before you can't possibly understand how much love there is for children in the world. So finding a cure for childhood cancer is probably one of the most worthwhile goals I think anybody could endeavor to complete,” Dailey said.

The winner of the Fiesta will be randomly chosen, in a separate drawing, on the same day the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home in Waterville is chosen, this summer.

To make sure you have that chance to win the home, and now the new car, make sure you reserve your $100 dollar ticket by calling 1-(800) 831-7061.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved