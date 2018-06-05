To pay for the American Dream, you've got to wake up from the debt nightmare

If you find yourself living paycheck to paycheck, you’re certainly not alone. A CareerBuilder survey shows 78 percent of Americans are in the same boat. So, how can you get out of the financial treadmill? You're going to want some tips to help your dollar go the extra mile.More >>
We're all familiar with our fantastic metroparks, the Toledo Zoo and the Toledo Museum of Art. We have our staples, but if you're up for an adventure this summer, and need to watch your wallet, you need ideas and advice. “The more you can be out and about doing things, the less time they're spending in front of a tablet or a TV,” said Jen Sherwin. Between nieces and nephews, babysitting, and her own child, Sherwin has finding things to do down to a science.More >>
The unthinkable happened, over several years. Girls as young as 11 or 12, or even in their early 20s, being abused by a man they trusted.More >>
The average gas price may be climbing - some places getting close to $3 a gallon - but it doesn’t mean you have to give up planning that summer road trip. By using fuel reward perks at gas stations, drivers are finding foolproof ways to save at the pump.More >>
Sunny skies return for much of the week ahead. Highs will be in the 70s every day with the exception of the lower 80s on Thursday.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed charges against a black driver stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol following questions about the role race played in the arrest.More >>
An Ohio solid waste district has launched a campaign to teach residents proper recycling techniques because of a growing amount of contaminated recyclables.More >>
A report says Ohio's medical marijuana program will bring in about $11 million in fees even before the system is up and running.More >>
More than a dozen people have been arrested and 35 live roosters found after police broke up a cock-fighting ring in western Michigan's Oceana County.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Yard, garage and tag sales is the traditional way to turn clutter into cash. But there are those of us who aren't fond of haggling for pennies at 7 a.m. on a Saturday morning.More >>
There are several places you can turn to if you or someone you love is contemplating suicide.More >>
Now part of our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, is a 2018 Ford Fiesta donated by our friends at Mathews Ford in Oregon.More >>
Two years ago, if you would’ve told Janelle Noe she would be competing in the NCAA National Championship, her reaction would’ve been one of disbelief.More >>
More than 100 arrests were made in an immigration and customs sting in Sandusky and Castalia on Tuesday.More >>
