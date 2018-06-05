Money Talks News: Selling the hard to sell

Yard, garage and tag sales is the traditional way to turn clutter into cash.

But there are those of us who aren't fond of haggling for pennies at 7 a.m. on a Saturday morning. Then there are also things like building materials that are hard to sell or even give away. So what's a clutter-clearer to do?

Obviously, one solution is selling stuff online with individual ads at sites like Craigslist or Ebay or using a site like FreeCycle to give it away.

But there are other places that might want your hard-to-get-rid-of stuff.

For example, if you have building supplies, appliances or furniture, Habitat for Humanity restore may take them.

Do you have a mattress that's still in good shape? Check with local homeless shelters.

Local animal shelter may want your towels and linens that are too ratty for the Salvation Army or Goodwill.

If you have paint that is lead and mercury-free, that could be another thing for habitat for humanity.

There are also clothing-specific charities. For example the organization called soles 4 souls, is looking for old shoes to help those in poverty all over the world.

If you have a lot books you're looking to pitch, there are a lot of choices. You can swap for other books at sites like Paperbackswap.com or share books at bookcrossing.com.

You could also donate your books to specific groups, like soldiers or prisoners.

Local homeless shelters may be looking for small appliances. If you have any, that would be a good place to donate to.

If you can't sell that old cell, Verizon can refurbish it for a victim of domestic violence. There are other electronics charities, too.

When you donate to registered charities, don't forget your tax deduction. You can find valuation assistance online at the Goodwill and Salvation Army sites.

When it comes to clearing clutter, where there's a will, there's the web. For more links and information head to the Money Talks News website and do a search for "cleaning."

© 2018 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.