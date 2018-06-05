Another 'Drop Off Refuse and Recycling' event to happen this weekend

The next Drop Off Refuse and Recycling Event is this coming Saturday.

The event will start at 1 p.m. at Waite High School.

The city of Toledo will accept household hazardous waste, electronic waste, up to 10 tires and other bulky items.

It's important to remember that larger appliances are not accepted and latex paint costs $1 per gallon to drop off.

These events help recycle items properly in the city while taking the burden of unwanted items off your shoulders.

