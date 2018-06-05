Another 'Drop Off Refuse and Recycling' event to happen this weekend

Sunny skies return for much of the week ahead. Highs will be in the 70s every day with the exception of the lower 80s on Thursday.More >>
A federal judge has dismissed charges against a black driver stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol following questions about the role race played in the arrest.
An Ohio solid waste district has launched a campaign to teach residents proper recycling techniques because of a growing amount of contaminated recyclables.
A report says Ohio's medical marijuana program will bring in about $11 million in fees even before the system is up and running.
More than a dozen people have been arrested and 35 live roosters found after police broke up a cock-fighting ring in western Michigan's Oceana County.
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
Yard, garage and tag sales is the traditional way to turn clutter into cash. But there are those of us who aren't fond of haggling for pennies at 7 a.m. on a Saturday morning.
There are several places you can turn to if you or someone you love is contemplating suicide.
Now part of our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, is a 2018 Ford Fiesta donated by our friends at Mathews Ford in Oregon.
Two years ago, if you would've told Janelle Noe she would be competing in the NCAA National Championship, her reaction would've been one of disbelief.
More than 100 arrests were made in an immigration and customs sting in Sandusky and Castalia on Tuesday.
